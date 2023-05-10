Bankrupt US retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond has filed a $31.7m claim against Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The troubled US retail alleges it suffered higher costs over two years because the Hong Kong-based carrier failed to meet its service commitments.

BBB alleges that OOCL failure to perform the minimum quantity commitments (MQC) during the 2020 and 2021 season.

The shipper claims it was “forced to obtain space on the spot market at enormous expense during a period of unprecedented high spot rates”, according to a filing with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) on 27 April.