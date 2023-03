Container carriers are shifting vessels onto the trade from Asia to the Mediterranean to benefit from stronger freight rates.

The move is led by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company which is deploying larger-than-expected vessels on the key east-west trade.

Rates of around $2,755 per forty-foot equivalent unit (feu) are currently twice the level of those from Asia to northern Europe.

The latter were hovering slightly above $1,349 per feu on 16 March, according to the Freightos Baltic Index (FBX).