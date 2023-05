The container shipping fleet destined for the charter market continues to shrink and is not being replaced, says Alphaliner.

Non-operating container ship owners have sold around 675 vessels to carriers in a little less than three years, the analyst estimates.

These ships had a total capacity of just over 2m teu, mostly in the 700 to 9,000-teu sizes.

The lion’s share of secondhand transactions — around 60% — was snapped up by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France’s CMA CGM.