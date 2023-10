Chinese shipowner Qingdao Pengteng International has sold one of its feeder-size container ships for recycling in its latest move of a sector purge that has seen the company sell 15 newer vessels for further trading so far in 2023.

Cash buyers reported over the weekend that Qingdao Pengteng sold the 1,504-teu Lucky Dragon (built 1996) for recycling on an “as is” basis in Singapore at $512 per ldt, or $4.18m