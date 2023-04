China’s Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding has secured orders for two 2,700-teu container ships from a domestic owner.

The shipyard will build the two vessels for delivery in 2024 for a company called Hainan Shipping, say European brokers.

However, the yard will build one ship each for Hainan Shenga Shipping and Hainan Runqing Shipping, which may be special purpose ownership vehicles, according to Alphaliner.