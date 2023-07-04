Giant French container line CMA CGM has struck a deal to sponsor its home town club Olympique de Marseille (OM) for two years.

The Marseille-headquartered shipowner's name will be proudly displayed on the Puma-designed shirts of the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

The new kit will debut in the first men’s match of the season on the weekend of 12 August.

“The group and all its staff members are proud to see their logo featured on the jersey of the city’s iconic club, where CMA CGM was founded almost 45 years ago,” said CMA CGM.

Marseille is the only French club to win the Champions League, beating AC Milan 1-0 in 1993.

But the club was embroiled that year in a match-fixing scandal that led to it being stripped of the French title and being relegated from the top flight.

The team finished third in their league last season and CMA CGM said OM has ambitious plans for the upcoming season.

The pair are also teaming up with the Capitale du Foot project.

The OM Foundation and the CMA CGM Foundation are set to give a new lease of life to underused spaces by turning them into sports facilities for everyone to use.

Big sponsorship deals

The group is spending plenty of money to be linked to other sporting events.

It is an official logistics solutions partner for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and a technical partner for the torch relay for both games.

CMA CGM is also a team and logistics partner of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team.

The shipowner’s executive officer Tanya Saade Zeenny said: “Pushing yourself to the limits, team spirit and a thirst for excellence are sporting values cherished by CMA CGM.”