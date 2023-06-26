French liner giant CMA CGM has selected LNG dual fuelling for its latest batch of 10 ultra-large container ships over methanol on orders inked in the last few days at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

TradeWinds was initially told the boxship behemoth, which has been a pioneer of alternative fuels, was opting for methanol dual fuel propulsion systems on its next up batch of 24,000-teu container ships.

But it has since emerged that these vessels are to be ordered with LNG dual-fuelled propulsion systems.