Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is said to have inked its largest single newbuilding contract since it became a public-traded company 16 years ago.

Shipbuilding sources said French liner owner and operator CMA CGM has picked Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to construct a dozen dual-fuel 24,000-teu container ship newbuildings.

The dual-fuel ultra-large container (ULC) ships will be able to run on conventional marine fuel or methanol.

News of CMA CGM planning to order the series of methanol dual-fuel 24,000-teu new ships was first reported in TradeWinds last month.