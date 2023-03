India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has secured another key order as it aims to pioneer zero-emission shipping.

The shipbuilder said it will construct two feeder container ships that will run on hydrogen, with diesel as a back-up, for Dutch operator Samskip.

The deal comes with two options, but price and delivery dates have not been revealed.

The ships will carry 365 45-foot-high cube containers for European markets.