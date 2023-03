Perennial buyer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has continued its secondhand spending spree with a brace of midsized boxships from Taiwan’s TS Lines.

The Swiss liner giant has purchased the 6,350-teu TS Dubai (built 2007) and 5,680-teu TS Mumbai (built 2003) in an en-bloc deal worth about $55m.

The TS Mumbai is said to have fetched around $25m and the TS Mumbai a price in the high $20m’s, according to European and Asian shipbrokers.