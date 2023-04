Container shipping bellwether Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has posted a set of first-quarter figures showing a clear decline in revenue and volumes.

OOCL, the Cosco-owned line listed in Hong Kong through parent OOIL, is always the first of the major boxship players to post quarterly data.

Its latest update shows total revenue decreased 57.8% to $2.18bn year-on-year.

The biggest drop in revenue terms came on trades between Asia and Europe, which brought in $489m, down from $1.5bn