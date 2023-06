Container equities have slumped and remain weighed down by muted demand prospects and sticky inflation, analysts believe.

Container stocks dropped by 11.9% in the year to 7 June, according to the Drewry Container Equity Index. Over the same period, stocks in the S&P 500 rose 11.6%.

The worst hit liner equities are loss-making liner operators Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines and Israeli carrier Zim, whose stocks declined 27.7%