Evergreen Marine Corp is pressing ahead with an order for 24 methanol dual-fuelled neo-panamax container ships, despite the current cost of green methanol being four times the price of very low-sulphur fuel oil.

Shipbuilding sources said South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries and Nihon Shipyard — a joint venture between Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United — have been selected as the preferred candidates to build the 16,000-teu neo-panamax container ships for the Taiwanese line in a project worth about $4bn.