Hoegh Autoliners has found the ammonia to power its dual-fuel newbuildings.

The Oslo-listed car carrier owner is partnering Grieg Maritime-backed North Ammonia to source green ammonia for four ships under construction in China.

“The fact that green ammonia is becoming a totally viable maritime fuel is a game-changer for our industry,” said Hoegh Autoliners chief operations officer Sebjorn Dahl.

“I thought this development would be achievable in 10 years’ time.