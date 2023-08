MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s appetite for newbuildings continues unabated, with the company spending about $1.3bn on 10 LNG dual-fuelled neo-panamax container ships.

The Gianluigi Aponte-controlled company has returned to China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard to order the 10,300-teu vessels to be delivered between the second half of 2026 and 2027.