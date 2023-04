Greek tonnage provider Euroseas has fixed a traditional panamax container ship for two years in a deal that reflects the lingering strength of the charter market.

The 4,252-teu Synergy Keelung (built 2009) has been chartered out for 24 to 26 months at $23,000 per day, the New York-listed company said.

That is a strong rate and an unusually long-period for a boxship of this size.