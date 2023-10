MPC Container Ships is continuing to offload vessels amid worsening prospects for the feeder market.

The Oslo-listed tonnage provider is selling three German-built vessels for an en-bloc price of $21.7m, according to broking sources.

The 1,440-teu AS Rafaela (built 2007), 1,440- teu AS Roberta (built 2006) and 1,221-teu AS Flora (built 2005) have been sold to Arkas Holding, a powerhouse in the short-haul container ship business in the Mediterranean.