Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has pounced on five modern feeder boxships being sold by UK-based Lomar Shipping in a deal worth $136.4m.

The Hamburg-based shipowner is buying four vessels of 1,750 teu and one of 2,200 teu, all with charters attached.

They are the 1,750-teu London Trader, Madrid Trader, Trieste Trader and B Trader (all built 2019) and the 2200-teu Queen Esther (built 2016). These have been renamed AS Stine, AS Silje, AS Simone, AS Simone and AS Anne.