MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company “will live with” the European Union’s Emissions Trading System, but shippers will have to pay higher costs, says chief executive Soren Toft.

“Regional regulation, we don’t think is the way forward for a global industry,” Toft told TradeWinds on the sidelines of a bunker conference in Genoa on Thursday.

“But of course, the regulation is passed — we will take it on board.”