New Singapore-based digital start-up Nautisense is aiming to take its deep artificial intelligence technology to the cloud, on ships and in offices, where it can perform over 60 different functions from streamlining inspections to helping engineers troubleshoot.

The company was launched this year as part of Singapore’s digital maritime start-up incubator Studio 30 50. The accelerator studio also acts as an early-stage investor and supporter for start-up entrepreneurs to develop their concepts.