An electric vehicle manufacturer is stepping up to pay for biofuels in a new contract with Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The Oslo-listed car carrier giant said on Wednesday that it came to an agreement with the unnamed car maker for land and sea services from Asia to Europe and North America.

Part of the agreement has the automaker paying for biofuels.

“We will prioritise customers who are looking to work with us both on land and at sea, and who share our ambition to reduce emissions in the supply chain,” said chief customer officer Pia Synnerman.