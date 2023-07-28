Dutch methanol and ammonia producer OCI Global has signed up to supply green methanol to feeder ship operator X-Press Feeders in Europe from 2024.
OCI Hyfuels will bunker green methanol to X-Press Feeders’ upcoming dual fuel newbuildings in the Port of Rotterdam.
28 July 2023 9:57 GMT Updated 28 July 2023 9:57 GMT
By
in London
