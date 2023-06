Dutch provider OCI Global has clinched an exclusive deal to supply bunkers for the first container ship to ever run on green methanol.

The company said it will provide bio-methanol for AP Moller-Maersk's 2,100-teu Maersk Solstice when it makes its debut voyage this summer.

“This global maiden voyage is an important milestone in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry, providing proof-of-concept for green methanol as a safe, efficient, commercially ready fuel for global shipping,” said OCI.