Pacific International Lines (PIL) has secured period employment of three 13,092-teu container ships from Greek tonnage provider Danaos.

The trio has been forward-fixed for three-year charters starting next year, according to charter market sources.

Rates have not been confirmed but are said to be in excess of $50,000 per day.

Danaos is listed with five vessels of this size built in 2012. They are currently on charter to South Korean operator HMM at just under $65,000 per day.