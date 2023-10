Bangkok-based intra-Asian liner player Regional Container Lines is reported to have sold three of its oldest vessels for recycling over the past week.

The sales come ahead of the company taking delivery of a raft of newbuildings on order at yards in China and Japan, with deliveries set to begin in 2024.

RCL’s 1,036-teu container ship Nanta Bhum (built 1990) was sold to an Indian ship recycling facility for an undisclosed price and was beached at Alang on 19 October under the name Nanta 7.