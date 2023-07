South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine is selling a brace of neo-panamax boxships to MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company for around $200m, say market sources.

The Seoul-based company is believed to have sold two 8,000-teu newbuildings to the tonnage-hungry Swiss-based liner operator.

The two vessels, reportedly the London Bridge and Dubai Bridge, are believed to be costing around $100m per vessel.