The ‘crappy’ companies vying for US investor dollars do not worry Gram Car Carriers (GCC) head Georg Whist.

On 22 June, the Oslo-based ro-ro owner listed on the OTCQX, a New York-based and US dollar-denominated over-the-counter stock market, in a bid to boost its profile with US investors — the same day Whist said there are a handful of “s**t companies” harming shipping’s reputation on Wall Street.