Taiwan’s Wan Hai Lines has inked a TWD $3bn ($95.5m) sustainability-linked shipping loan with lender Standard Chartered.
The company claims the 10-year agreement is the first green finance deal signed by a Taiwanese container shipping company.
Carrier claims first green finance deal involving a Taiwanese container company
