Wartsila has revealed its first order for a new carbon capture and storage (CCS)-ready scrubber system.

The Finnish technology giant said the deal propels maritime decarbonisation through work on container ships at an Asian shipyard.

Delivery of the 35-MW kits is expected this year. They will be fitted on four 8,200-teu boxships in an open-loop configuration.

The shipowner has declined to be identified.

But shipping databases show four 8,182-teu vessels are on order for Cido Shipping for delivery in 2024 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.