Wartsila has revealed its first order for a new carbon capture and storage (CCS)-ready scrubber system.
The Finnish technology giant said the deal propels maritime decarbonisation through work on container ships at an Asian shipyard.
Delivery of the 35-MW kits is expected this year. They will be fitted on four 8,200-teu boxships in an open-loop configuration.
The shipowner has declined to be identified.
But shipping databases show four 8,182-teu vessels are on order for Cido Shipping for delivery in 2024 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.