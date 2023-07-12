Israeli liner operator Zim has finally succumbed to what many saw as the inevitable and downgraded its earnings forecast for the full year.
The New York-listed, Haifa-based company expects to generate an adjusted Ebitda of $1.2bn
Carrier is bracing for operating losses up to $500m due to weak freight rates
Israeli liner operator Zim has finally succumbed to what many saw as the inevitable and downgraded its earnings forecast for the full year.
The New York-listed, Haifa-based company expects to generate an adjusted Ebitda of $1.2bn