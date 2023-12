Manila-based ferry operator 2GO Travel has unveiled the spoils of a recent ropax shopping expedition in South Korea by proudly unveiling two new vessels acquired in deals that have yet to be reported in the market.

Freshly painted in 2G0’s bright pink branding, the 9,700-gt ropax 2GO Magalang (built 2002) and 10,000-gt ropax 2GO Masigla (built 1999) arrived off Manila on 23 December and, following refits, will begin operating in the company’s 10-strong ropax fleet in 2024.