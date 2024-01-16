A former Carnival Corp ship that has been languishing in lay-up since being sold by the Miami-based cruise giant’s Aida Cruises brand in March 2023 has again changed hands and destined for a future in the Chinese cruise market.

Hong Kong-listed China Development Bank Financial Leasing (CDB Financial Leasing) has acquired the 42,300-gt cruise ship Avitak (built 2002) from Marshall Islands-registered Beta Marine against a leasing deal with Chinese cruise operator Blue Dream International Cruise, according to S&P Global data.

Market sources told TradeWinds that the ship, which has been laid up in the Estonian port of Tallin since single-ship owner Beta acquired it as Aidavita, has been renamed Blue Dream Melody.

The vessel’s departure for China, where its is to undergo refurbishment before entering service for its new operator, was said to be imminent.

Shanghai-based Blue Dream International launched in 2020 with 24,300-gt cruiseship Blue Dream Star (built 2001) that was acquired as Glory Sea for a mere CNY 38m ($5.35m) at auction.

Previous owner Diamond Cruise International had been asking for in excess of $45m for the German-built vessel before the Chinese court system took over the sale process.

Blue Dream is one of several domestic cruise start-ups gaining a foothold in China's post-pandemic cruise trade while the international cruise companies that once dominated the market show a reluctance to return.

The country's cruise sector got a major shot in the arm earlier in January when the 136,200-gt cruise ship Adora Magic City, the first domestically-built large cruise ship, sailed off on its maiden voyage.