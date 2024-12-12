Chinese expedition cruise start-up 66 Degrees Expeditions has emerged as the buyer of the only ocean-going cruise ship owned by Swiss river cruise specialist Scylla Expeditions.

European cruise sources told TradeWinds that Scylla’s 6,700-gt, 150-passenger polar-class cruise ship Seaventure (built 1990) will join 66 Degrees next May under the name Poseidon.

Scylla CEO Arno Reitsma told German travel media in June that the Seaventure had been sold to an international buyer as the company wanted to focus on its core river cruise business.