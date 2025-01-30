The ship that put Royal Caribbean Cruise Line firmly in the big league of cruise companies four decades ago is heading to an Indian recycling yard after a long and varied career.

The company was a minor cruise operator with three small vessels until it built the 37,800-gt, 1,575-passenger Song of America in 1982.

A ship of this size is considered small nowadays, but back then in the nascent days of the cruise industry, it was big enough to be in the top ten list of the world’s largest cruise ships, and building such a ship was considered a big gamble.

The Song of America proved a big hit with Royal Caribbean’s passengers and a financial cash cow for the company. Its success spurred the company into ordering of a seemingly endless slew of ever bigger cruise ships, culminating with the Icon-class vessels of 250,000-gt that it is putting in service today.

The Song of America was soon outclassed by subsequent newbuildings and in 1998 was sold to UK-based package holiday giant Airtours for its Sun Cruises division.

Louis Cruises was its next owner. The Cypriot cruise operator acquired it in 2004 and immediately chartered it to Thompson Cruises of the UK.

By 2014 the ship was operating as Celestyal Olympia in the fleet of Louis’s Greek subsidiary Celestyal Cruises.

Time was called on the ship’s cruising career in late 2023. Celestyal, under private equity ownership, upgraded its fleet with newer ships and the Celestyal Olympia was sold to Voyage Shipping, a Marshall Islands-registered entity with an address care of Royal Marime Shipmanagement of Singapore.

The ship was renamed Bella Fortuna and in early 2024 dispatched to Ras Al Khaima in the UAE where it sat alongside a pier for the better part of a year.

According to brokers, Voyage Shipping was seeking a trading buyer keen on using the ship for cruising or accommodation purposes.

S&P Global’s International Ships Register shows that earlier this month the ship was finally sold to Marine Line, another Marshall Island with an address care of a Singapore-based ship manager that specializes in last voyage deliveries.

The ship’s status was changed to “to be broken up”.

With its name shorted to Fortu, the former Royal Caribbean flagship departed Ras Al Khaima on 22 January. AIS tracking data revealed that by Thursday it was approaching the Gulf of Khambhat, where the Indian ship recycling centre of Alang is located.