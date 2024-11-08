Cruise ship owner Crystal and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have finalised an order for one 61,800-gt vessel.

It follows the exercise of the option granted under the two-unit agreements disclosed to the market in June.

Crystal also has an option for a third vessel.

The value of the order for the first ship is €500m to €1bn ($538m to $1.07bn), according to Fincantieri.

The shipbuilder said: “This order reflects Fincantieri’s comprehensive strategy in the cruise ship sector. As a global leader in high-tech shipbuilding, Fincantieri is dedicated to developing innovative, environmentally sustainable vessels that meet evolving market demands.”

The new unit, as its future sister ships, will accommodate about 690 passengers.

Article continues below the advert

It will feature all-suite accommodation, with private verandas, including a single-occupancy category designed for solo travellers.

Fincantieri said its “focus on next-generation fuel technologies, such as LNG and hydrogen, coupled with its commitment to customer-centric design, reinforces its leading position in the cruise market”.

“This strategy not only responds to industry trends towards greener and more high-end cruising experiences but also solidifies Fincantieri’s role as a trusted partner for the most prestigious brands in the world,” it added.

The vessel will be delivered in early 2028, the shipbuilder said in June.

In October, Torstein Hagen’s Viking Cruises expanded its orderbook at Fincantieri with two firm cruise ships for delivery in 2030 and four options.

The ships will be about 54,300 gt, accommodating 998 passengers.