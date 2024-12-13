MOL Cruises is making a big push in the cruise industry with plans to expand from a single cruise ship outfit to having four vessels by end of this decade.

The growth is part of parent company Mitsui OSK Lines’ (MOL) strategy to secure stable earnings from non-commercial shipping sectors.

The Tokyo-based cruise company recently introduced its second vessel – the 32,000-gt cruise ship Mitsui Ocean Fuji (ex-Seabourn Odyssey, built 2009), which it bought from Carnival Corp subsidiary Seabourn Cruise Line last year.