A Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship has been cleared to dock in Mauritius after being barred due to fears of a cholera outbreak.

The 2,340-berth, 92,250-gt Norwegian Dawn (built 2002) had been denied permission to berth in Port Louis at the weekend.

Six passengers on the ship had been monitored for mild symptoms of a stomach illness, the owner said.

A Dutch passenger told BN DeStem they were informed by the captain that there could be a cholera outbreak on board.

NCL told TradeWinds that “despite previous reports and speculations, there were no confirmed cases nor any evidence of cholera on board the vessel”.

It called the Mauritius government’s request for testing “an overabundance of caution”, delaying disembarkation set for 25 February.

The ship has now been allowed to dock on Tuesday.

NCL said it had quickly mobilised additional staff on the ground over the past few days.

The US company flew in a dedicated NCL care team from offices in Miami and England to provide more support.

NCL president David Herrera said: “We appreciate our guests’ patience during this time, as we navigate this fluid situation.

“We greatly value our onboard leadership team and crew, as well as our global shoreside team for going above and beyond to ensure the comfort of our guests during this unanticipated event.

“We believe in doing the right thing and doing everything available to deliver the best vacation experience possible for our guests.”