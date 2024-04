Cruise company Havila Kystruten has secured $78m in financing from parent company Havila Holding.

The Saevik family-owned Havila Holding has given €56m ($60m) in loans to the Oslo-listed cruise firm for a bond refinancing, according to a statement.

The new shareholder will finance the redemption of a secured bond loan with HPS Investment Partners, originally amounting to €50m, along with related redemption costs and accrued interest.