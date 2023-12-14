New Zealand rail and ferry operator KiwiRail says it has to examine its options for a pair of ropaxes on order at South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard after a request for additional government funding was denied this week.

Nicola Willis, the country’s finance minister, refused to provide NZD 1.47bn ($917m) for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project that involves construction of two 53,500-gt ropaxes along with new terminals and infrastructure in the ports of Wellington and Picton.