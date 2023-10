When an owner applies low-friction paint to the hull of his ship to save on fuel, how much of the cost does its charterer bear?

At the moment, not nearly enough, argues Polys Hajioannou, the principal of US-listed Safe Bulkers.

Second-tier charterers often try to pay as little as possible to improve ships or help build more fuel-efficient new ones even though they stand to financially benefit from them as well, the Greek-Cypriot owner argued on Tuesday.