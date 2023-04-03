Finland’s senior transport official has emerged as one of two late dark-horse candidates who have entered the race to be the next secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation.

Minna Kivimaki was joined in the election just before nominations closed last week by Xiaojie Zhang, the Chinese official who is currently director of IMO’s technical co-operation division.

The nomination of the two candidates from strong IMO players — alongside five others — suggests the election will be more open than expected.