A retrofit of a former DOF Group platform supply vessel with a battery in a box could be the start of a green revolution for shipping, according to two technology companies.

Norway’s Fjord Maritime and AYK Energy, based in Andorra, have won a deal to install the system on a vessel acquired by trout producer Firda Seafood Group.

The ship was not named, but TradeWinds is told it is the 4,100-dwt Skandi Foula (built 2002).