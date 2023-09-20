""="" speechify-initial-font-size="16.9px" style="">It’s a new dawn for alternative fuels in container shipping, now that AP Moller-Maersk has inaugurated the world’s first methanol-fuelled boxship. ""="" speechify-initial-font-size="16.9px" style="">The 2,100-teu Laura Maersk (built 2023) has been christened, but it is the first of many.
Latest Jobs
Green Seas: The era of methanol-fuelled container shipping begins
This week’s edition of TradeWinds’ newsletter on the environment and the business of the ocean explores what the Laura Maersk means for box shipping
20 September 2023 12:47 GMT Updated 20 September 2023 13:26 GMT
By
in Miami