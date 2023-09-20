""="" speechify-initial-font-size="16.9px" style="">It’s a new dawn for alternative fuels in container shipping, now that AP Moller-Maersk has inaugurated the world’s first methanol-fuelled boxship.

The 2,100-teu Laura Maersk (built 2023) has been christened, but it is the first of many.