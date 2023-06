Dutch producer OCI Global stands ready to supply shipping with green methanol — if owners do not overlook bio sources of the fuel.

The Euronext-listed group’s methanol chief executive Bashir Lebada told TradeWinds that in the race to decarbonise shipping now, “methanol has become the clear winner”.

“A lot of shipowners want to cut their emissions,” he explained. But the CEO added: “I think shipping is historically a difficult industry to crack; it’s very fragmented, other than in containers.”