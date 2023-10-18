Progress in meeting the International Maritime Organization’s interim 2030 decarbonisation targets has been patchy and can only be met with concerted industry efforts in the nick of time, zero-emission pressure groups argued in a joint report released on Wednesday.

The document — titled Climate Action in Shipping, Progress towards Shipping’s 2030 Breakthrough — said the most urgent need will be for shipowners to step up orders of vessels fuelled with zero, or near-zero, greenhouse gas emission fuels.