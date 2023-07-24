The European Union is gearing up to fold shipping into its Emissions Trading System starting next year, as well as to implement its FuelEU Maritime regulation.

How much will it cost, and what will be the impact of the EU’s new regulation on shipping’s greenhouse gas emissions?

Mattia Ferracchiato, head of the carbon desk at BRS Shipbrokers, tallies up the cost per ship and explains how various shipping sectors are responding to the new rules.

Jacob Armstrong, sustainable shipping manager at Transport & Environment, explains why it is the FuelEU Maritime legislation, rather than emissions trading, that will be the real driver of shipping emissions improvements.

But Ingrid Kylstad, sustainability lead at ZeroLab by Klaveness, says the EU carbon costs will impact freight rates, in comments originally broadcast on Klaveness Combination Carriers’ Future Bound podcast.

