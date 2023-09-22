In Copenhagen, shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk recently christened the first container vessel fuelled by methanol, and shipyard orderbooks show that more than 100 are set to follow.

Will there be more methanol-fuelled container ships ordered in the near term, and will they find green methanol to meet decarbonisation goals?

The Green Seas podcast talked to Richard Wetzki, general manager of TCT Shipbrokers, and Ahmed El-Hoshy, chief executive of fuel producer OCI Global.

