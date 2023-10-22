The Green Seas podcast travelled virtually to Singapore for a discussion on the ship demolition sector after new global rules on recycling vessels safely and in an environmentally friendly manner became law.

We hear from Mohammed Zahirul Islam, managing director of PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industries; GMS chief executive Anil Sharma; Hapag-Lloyd regulatory affairs director Wolfram Guntermann; Kumiko Iwasa, chair of the recycling committee at the Japanese Shipowners’ Association; Anette Ronnov, chief sustainability officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen; Jesselynn Lai, head of public affairs for Southeast Asia and Oceania at AP Moller-Maersk; and Sotiris Raptis, secretary-general of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations.