Almost 90% of pure car/truck carriers on order at shipyards worldwide are being built to run on alternative fuels, according to a TradeWinds count of data from shipbroker Clarksons.

The latest episode of the Green Seas podcast interviews Hoegh Autoliners chief executive Andreas Enger as his company looks to add ammonia to the mix.

And MAN Energy Solutions’ Thomas Hansen, head of promotion and customer support for two-stroke engines, explains how other shipowners in this sector are looking at alternative fuels.