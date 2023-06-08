Peru’s largest oil producer accused activists in canoes of throwing homemade bombs at crude carriers on a river in the country’s northwest in an apparent protest about payments to a social fund.

Canada’s PetroTal said an indigenous group seized a vessel carrying 40,000 barrels of oil along with 12 of its crew in the Loreto region. A second empty vessel was also being held, according to reports.

The company said the group was behind a “violent and illegal blockade” on the Puinahua Canal targeting barges that transport oil and vessels carrying supplies for the company.