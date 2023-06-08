Peru’s largest oil producer accused activists in canoes of throwing homemade bombs at crude carriers on a river in the country’s northwest in an apparent protest about payments to a social fund.

Canada’s PetroTal said an indigenous group seized a vessel carrying 40,000 barrels of oil along with 12 of its crew in the Loreto region. A second empty vessel was also being held, according to reports.

Tanker master’s exit sparks spat as Peru pursues lawsuit over oil spill
 Read more

The company said the group was behind a “violent and illegal blockade” on the Puinahua Canal targeting barges that transport oil and vessels carrying supplies for the company.